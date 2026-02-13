Zimbabwe ask for Blessing, get rewarded with a win

Mumbai: In a corner of the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, a set of Zimbabwe fans danced through the course of a cricket match. Their moves were choreographed and performed with big smiles. Meanwhile on the field, their compatriots played to a tune of their own design. Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates the wicket of Australia's Adam Zampa during the T20 World Cup. (AP)

Zimbabwe began their T20 World Cup campaign with a comfortable win over Oman. On Friday though, they had a more difficult battle in front of them. They faced the mighty Australia.

Yet, they remained unfazed. On a slow pitch in the quickest format of world cricket, Zimbabwe pulled off the biggest upset of the 2026 T20 World Cup so far. Sent to bat first, Zimbabwe scored 169/2 at the end of 20 overs before bowling out Australia for 146.

“Very happy, but above all, very proud,” said Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza at the post-match presentation. “It’s the feeling of a brother whose younger brothers are achieving a lot together. It was nice to watch from outside (Raza was temporarily off the field due to cramps) and see how the team went about their business.

“The way we bowled, the way we started, the way we fielded, every catch, some of the boundary stops… there’s nothing to fault. It looked like the boys wanted it, and they deserved to win it today.”

They certainly did seem to be more hungry for the win. The batting was disciplined and measured. And perhaps even more impressive was the temperament in the second innings.

Blessing Muzarabani put in a performance that won him the Player of the Match award. The towering 6-foot-5 pacer from Harare controlled his line and length, varied his pace and allowed the batters no rhythm as he took four wickets for 17 runs - the best figures for Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups.

His wickets included opener Josh Inglis, the dangerous Tim David (for two-ball duck), Matt Renshaw, who put in a commendable 65 off 44, and Adam Zampa.

Just as instrumental was Brad Evans, who took three for 23, including the wickets of Travis Head, Cameron Green and Ben Dwarshuis. He also ran out Matthew Kuhnemann - Australia’s last man in.

And while the bowlers were on song, they were admirably supported by the fielding.

They chased lost causes and came out on top. They dove to save boundaries while certain sixes were palmed back into play. And Tony Munyonga sprinted 15 meters before taking an astonishing diving catch at forward square leg to dismiss Dwarshuis.

All this after they put in a disciplined batting performance on a slow pitch that made it difficult to get runs.

Heaves over the fence for six was a risky prospect. So the Zimbabweans resorted to the more simple tactic of rotating strike and aiming for boundaries. It was a tactic that saw the openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani (35 from 21 balls) put on a 61-run partnership before the latter was caught behind by Inglis off a Marcus Stoinis delivery in the eight over.

In at No.3, Ryan Burl paired with Bennett to stitch together 70 more runs to mark the highest second wicket partnership for their country in T20 World Cups.

Burl though was eventually caught by substitute Xavier Bartlett after he edged an attempted slog-sweep.

Zimbabwe though, chugged on with Raza at the crease. The captain (unbeaten on 25 from 13 balls) eventually hit the only six of the innings - with a strong flick over fine leg - on the very last ball. Bennett finished unbeaten on 64 from 56 deliveries.

Australia, the former world champions in the format, carry with them a rich cricketing heritage. At the ongoing World Cup though, they do lack their regular star power. Yet they remain a team that cannot be taken lightly. Zimbabwe did not.

The African nation now holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against Australia in T20 World Cups (to go with their five-wicket win from 2007).

A country that once enjoyed Test-playing status, Zimbabwe, failed to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup after losing in the qualifiers to lowly Uganda. With the win over Australia though, they’ve shown they’re ready to be pitted against the best once again.