Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test

Zimbabwe thumped Bangladesh by 151 runs in the northeastern city of Sylhet on Tuesday to claim their first Test win in five years.

Debutant spinner Brendon Mavuta claimed 4-21 while Sikandar Raza grabbed 3-41 as the visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 169 in the second innings on the fourth day.

Imrul Kayes hit 43 runs for Bangladesh, top-scoring for the hosts as Zimbabwe take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Bangladesh made 143 runs in the first innings in response to Zimbabwe’s 282.

The visitors were then bowled out for 181 runs in the second innings, setting up a 321-run target for the home side.

The second Test will be held in Dhaka from November 11-15.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 14:00 IST