Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza handed new Director of Cricket role

Former batting all-rounder Masakadza played 313 matches across all three formats for Zimbabwe and retired last month after 18 years on the international circuit.

File image of former Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza.
File image of former Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza.(Getty Images)
         

Zimbabwe have appointed recently retired former national team captain Hamilton Masakadza as their new Director of Cricket, a new all-powerful role aimed at improving the way the organisation develops the game on and off the pitch. Masakadza will take up the position on Nov. 1 and will be “accountable for the recruitment, management and interaction of senior cricket technical staff within the cricket affairs department”, said a Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) statement on Wednesday.

The decision to appoint a Director of Cricket was made at a ZC board meeting in August as the country battled with financial challenges, a brief international suspension for government interference and poor performances on the pitch.

“This is a key appointment that clearly indicates our desire to strengthen our cricket across all levels while also improving the game administratively,” ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said.

Former batting all-rounder Masakadza played 313 matches across all three formats for Zimbabwe and retired last month after 18 years on the international circuit.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 19:34 IST

