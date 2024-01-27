Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Namibia Under-19 score after 2 overs is 8/0
Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 27 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Zimbabwe Under-19 squad -
Munashe Chimusoro, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Gwatiringa, Ronak Patel, Brandon Sunguro, ...Read More Kohl Eksteen, Matthew Schonken, Newman Nyamhuri, Campbell Macmillan, Panashe Taruvinga, Ryan Kamwemba, Anesu Kamuriwo, Calton Takawira, Mashford Shungu, Ryan Simbi
Namibia Under-19 squad -
Ben Brassell, Faf Du Plessis, Alexander Volschenk, Johannes De Villiers, Junior Kariata, Nico Pieters, Gerhard Van Rensburg, Johannes Visagie, Ryan Moffett, Hanro Badenhorst, Henry Van Wyk, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Woutie Niehaus, Zacheo Vuuren
Follow all the updates here:
Kohl Eksteen 0/3 (1)Jan 27, 2024 01:35 PM ISTZimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Namibia Under-19 at 5/0 after 1 overs
Anesu Kamuriwo 0/5 (1)Jan 27, 2024 01:33 PM ISTZimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Gerhard Van Rensburg smashed a Four on Anesu Kamuriwo bowling . Namibia Under-19 at 4/0 after 0.4 overs
Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: FOUR! Gets underway with a boundary! Length and on off, Gerhard Van Rensburg stays in his crease and drives it through the left of the bowler for a boundary. Beautiful shot down the ground!Jan 27, 2024 01:28 PM ISTZimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Scores: Zimbabwe Under-19 Playing XI
Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Zimbabwe Under-19 (Playing XI) - Panashe Taruvinga, Ryan Kamwemba (WK), Brandon Sunguro, Campbell Macmillan, Ronak Patel, Kohl Eksteen, Matthew Schonken (C), Newman Nyamhuri, Calton Takawira, Anesu Kamuriwo, Ryan SimbiJan 27, 2024 01:28 PM ISTZimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Scores: Namibia Under-19 Playing XI
Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Namibia Under-19 (Playing XI) - Johannes De Villiers, Gerhard Van Rensburg, Johannes Visagie (WK), Zacheo Vuuren, Alexander Volschenk (C), Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Woutie Niehaus, Junior KariataJan 27, 2024 01:04 PM ISTZimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Toss Update
Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Zimbabwe Under-19 won the toss and elected to fieldJan 27, 2024 12:42 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024
Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Match Details
Match 20 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between Zimbabwe Under-19 and Namibia Under-19 to be held at Diamond Oval, Kimberley at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
