Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Namibia Under-19 score after 2 overs is 8/0

Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 27 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM

Venue : Diamond Oval, Kimberley



Zimbabwe Under-19 squad -

Munashe Chimusoro, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Gwatiringa, Ronak Patel, Brandon Sunguro, ...Read More Kohl Eksteen, Matthew Schonken, Newman Nyamhuri, Campbell Macmillan, Panashe Taruvinga, Ryan Kamwemba, Anesu Kamuriwo, Calton Takawira, Mashford Shungu, Ryan Simbi

Namibia Under-19 squad -

Ben Brassell, Faf Du Plessis, Alexander Volschenk, Johannes De Villiers, Junior Kariata, Nico Pieters, Gerhard Van Rensburg, Johannes Visagie, Ryan Moffett, Hanro Badenhorst, Henry Van Wyk, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Woutie Niehaus, Zacheo Vuuren

Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score, Match 20 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024