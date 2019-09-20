Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan T20I Live Score, Tri-series 2019: Follow live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:22 IST

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan T20I Live Score:

Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat. Afghanistan are already through to the finals along with Bangladesh and this match is a dead rubber. Zimbabwe will hope to bow out with a win, though.

Teams:

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Brendan Taylor (wk), Hamilton Masakadza (c), Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Chris Mpofu

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Fazal Niazai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 19:21 IST