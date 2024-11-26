Explore
    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Four. Zimbabwe at 22/1 after 3.3 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 26, 2024 1:18 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Dion Myers hit a Four on Abrar Ahmed bowling.Zimbabwe at 22/1 after 3.3 overs
    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024
    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024
    Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score :

    Zimbabwe Innings Highlights :

    • A Ahmed, T Tahir makes their ODI debut for Pakistan
      Follow all the updates here:
      Nov 26, 2024 1:18 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Dion Myers smashed a Four on Abrar Ahmed bowling . Zimbabwe at 22/1 after 3.3 overs

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! This time to the leg side. Fuller on the pads, Dion Myers stays inside the crease and sweeps this wide to the left of short fine leg for a boundary. Boundary are coming thick and fast for Zimbabwe.

      Nov 26, 2024 1:17 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Dion Myers smashed a Four on Abrar Ahmed bowling . Zimbabwe at 18/1 after 3.2 overs

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Nicely pierced through the ring of fielder on off for four. Short and wide outside off, Dion Myers back away and cuts this to the left of point for four runs. Dion Myers is using the crease well to his advantage.

      Nov 26, 2024 1:14 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 14/1 after 3 overs

      Nov 26, 2024 1:12 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Joylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Aamer Jamal bowling . Zimbabwe at 14/1 after 2.1 overs

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! CRUNCHED! A cracking boundary this time from Joylord Gumbie. On a length wide of off, Joylord Gumbie stays back and cuts this to the right of point for a boundary. Zimbabwe continue to come at Pakistan with a positive intent.

      Nov 26, 2024 1:11 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 10/1 after 2 overs

      Nov 26, 2024 1:11 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Dion Myers smashed a Four on Abrar Ahmed bowling . Zimbabwe at 10/1 after 1.6 overs

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! A boundary to open his account. Short of a length around middle and leg, Dion Myers uses the depth of the crease, rocks back and pulls this up and over the mid-wicket fielder for four.

      Nov 26, 2024 1:08 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Joylord Gumbie is out and Zimbabwe at 6/1 after 1.3 overs

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! run out (Tayyab Tahir / Mohammad Rizwan).

      Nov 26, 2024 1:06 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 6/0 after 1 overs

      Nov 26, 2024 1:05 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Tadiwanashe Marumani smashed a Four on Aamer Jamal bowling . Zimbabwe at 6/0 after 0.6 overs

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Tadiwanashe Marumani opens his account with a boundary and this spoils what could have been an excellent start from Aamer Jamal. On a length around middle and leg, Tadiwanashe Marumani flicks this uppishly and in the gap towards the deep on leg for a boundary.

      Nov 26, 2024 12:39 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (C)(WK), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir (On debut replacing Haseebullah Khan). Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed (on debut replacing Mohammad Hasnain).

      Nov 26, 2024 12:39 PM IST

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.

      Nov 26, 2024 11:59 AM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024

      Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Details
      2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 between Zimbabwe and Pakistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

