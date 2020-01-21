e-paper
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews lead visitors’ progress in Harare

It was a hard sweat for the Sri Lanka batsmen who still trailed Zimbabwe by 153 at tea with their captain Angelo Mathews unbeaten on a painstaking 51.

cricket Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:58 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Harare
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis.(AFP)
         

Kusal Mendis struck a measured 80 as Sri Lanka reached 205 for three at tea on the third day of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday. It was a hard sweat for the Sri Lanka batsmen who still trailed Zimbabwe by 153 at tea with their captain Angelo Mathews unbeaten on a painstaking 51.

The 24-year-old Mendis struck eight boundaries in his 163-ball innings before flashing at an outswinger from debutant Victor Nyauchi that flew to Brendan Taylor at first slip.

It marked a second success for Nyauchi who collected his first wicket in Test cricket during the morning session when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne flicked a low catch to Ainsley Ndlovu at midwicket.

Nyauchi was the pick of the attack, taking two for 32 from 19 overs.

Karunaratne had resumed his partnership with Kusal Mendis after bad light stopped Monday’s play with Sri Lanka on 42 for one.

They added 60 before Mathews joined Mendis in a third wicket partnership of 92.

Mathews hit three fours and towering six over midwicket off Ndlovu, bringing up his 50 from 154 balls.

