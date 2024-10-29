Menu Explore
Zimbabwe will play against Afghanistan in multi-format series

ANI |
Oct 29, 2024 11:48 PM IST

Zimbabwe to play a multi-format series against Afghanistan during December and January, next year.

Harare [Zimbabwe], : Zimbabwe will play a multi-format series against Afghanistan during December and January next year.

The series will also host Zimbabwe's first Boxing Day Test at home in 28 years and the nation's first-ever New Year's Test as Afghanistan tour for a multi-format tour.

The Asian nation will tour Zimbabwe to play series in all three formats. The tour will commence with a three-match T20I series in Harare from December 9-12.

This will be followed by a three-game ODI series at the same venue between December 15-19.

The action then moves to Bulawayo, where Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will play a two-Test series. The first will be a Boxing Day Test, running from 26-30 December, while the second Test will run from 2-6 January.

Head-to-head Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have an equal record of a win each from two Tests. Meanwhile, in the ODIs, Afghanistan have an advantage of 18 wins from 28 games. This becomes an overwhelming advantage for the Asian side in T20Is, who have 14 wins from 15 encounters.

The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series. The first game of the 20-over format series will be played at Harare Sports Club on December 9. The second game will take place on December 11, and the final and third matches will be played on December 12. The final two matches of the series will also be played at Harare Sports Club.

The ODI series will kick off on December 15. The second and third game is scheduled to take place on December 11 and 12. Harare Sports Club will host all three matches of the ODI series.

The Test series will begin from December 26 to 30. Queens Sports Club will host the iconic Boxing Day Test. The final match of the Test series will kick off on January 2 till 6 at Queens Sports Club.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
