2 NGOs banned inside protected areas for not seeking permission

Uttarakhand chief wildlife warden has banned the non-government organisation Operation Eye of The Tiger from taking up any conservation activity or movement of any of its member inside the protected areas of the state.

The decision came after the NGO failed to submit details of the permission issued for various works in Rajaji and Corbett Tiger Reserves.

In a letter dated March 3, chief wildlife warden Digvijay Singh Khati, mentioned that the NGO had submitted works of Rs.1.35 crore in both the protected areas. But, the permission for none of the works were sought from him.

“The NGO has submitted to have done works of over Rs.1.35 crore but have not taken the permission of chief wildlife warden. Who has authorised them to work in the protected areas? Its illegal and I have banned the NGO,” Khati said.

The letter mentioned that since 2012-17, the funds were engaged under the project pertaining to monitoring of big cats and elephants.

When contacted Rajeev Mehta, who runs the NGO, said, “None of the works were done inside the reserve. We have worked extensively on the land where no permission was required.”

Khati has also banned Subir Chowfin who runs an NGO in Pauri, for not seeking prior approval for his work inside Corbett on gharials.