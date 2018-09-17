After revision of development charge in Uttarakhand, areas under SADA record highest spike in rates

Building a house or shop in Dehradun has become more expensive now.In an order passed on Friday, the development charge of the areas falling under 12 district-level development authorities was revised. While these include areas of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and others, the areas under the purview of Doon Valley Special Area Development Authority (SADA) have recorded the highest spike in rates.

SADA encompasses areas of Dehradun district which are not registered under the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA). These include areas lying on the outskirts of Dehradun city, including 190 villages. Selaqui and Vikasnagar also fall under SADA.

Before the construction of any building, the map of the same has to be passed by the district level development authority of the area. In Dehradun, MDDA and SADA levy two types of charges which need to be submitted by the applicant at the stage of getting the map passed. First comes the map fee and then the development charge (DC). While the map fee has not been revised, the increase in development charge makes the building of a housing or commercial establishment more expensive.

As per the previous rates which were passed on October 19, 2004, the DC for a residential building was ~75 per square metre, which has now been increased to Rs 100 per square metre. For a commercial building, the DC has been increased to Rs 250 per square from Rs 200 per square metre.

Previously, the DC for building a house in areas under SADA used to be half in comparison to areas under MDDA. This means that DC for building a house under SADA was Rs 37.5 per square metre earlier which has increased more than two and a half times after the revision.

SL Semwal, secretary of SADA said, “The increase in development charges was due. However, while areas under MDDA have not been affected much, building a house in SADA has become highly expensive now. Considering the fact that SADA and MDDA are about to merge together very soon, a uniform rate is desirable. It will prevent unnecessary confusion.”

As per the new rates which came into force on Saturday, the DC for building a wedding point or a banquet hall in Dehradun has been brought down from Rs 200 per square metre to Rs 150 per square metre. The DC for industrial buildings, educational and health institutions, offices, religious and cultural institutions and buildings for community use remains unchanged at Rs 100 per square metre.

DC for an information technology building remains unchanged at Rs 75 per square metre while the DC for a building to be used in agriculture or animal husbandry activities remains the same at Rs 200 per square metre.

“With Dehradun becoming increasingly overcrowded, people are looking to move to the outskirts, away from the city din. This is desirable from an administrative point of view as well as the burden on resources is reduced. But now whether you want to build a house in the city or outside, it will cost as much,” Semwal said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 05:31 IST