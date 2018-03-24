Body of 5-year-old snatched away by leopard in Uttarakhand found

The body of a five-year-old boy who was taken away allegedly by a leopard from his home in Bageshwar district on Friday evening was found in forests on Saturday, said officials.

The body of Karan, the son of Deepak Ram of Hari Nagar near Garud, was recovered 500 metres away from his home. This led to anger among local residents who blamed the forest department for lapses.

Karan had gone out of his home to answer the call of nature when he was taken away by a suspected leopard.

RK Singh, divisional forest officer of Bageshwar, confirmed presence of 8 leopards in 10 km area from where the incident took place, pointing to the presence more leopards that were competing for food.

Bageshwar district is home to 176 leopards, according to official sources. Seven people have been killed in leopard attacks in Bageshwar in the past 4 years.

Social activist Gajendra Singh Bisht said leopard menace was on its peak in Uttarakhand and authorities were not bothered.

“It may be a fact that leopards are coming to settlements in quest for food as availability of small animals inside the forest is dwindling. But the people are bearing the brunt of the situation as no remedial measures are being taken by the forest department,” said Bisht.

Ranjana Rajguru, district magistrate of Bageshwar, said Karan’s family would be given all assistance.

The district administration had initiated measures like patrolling and monitoring to curb man-animal conflict, she said.