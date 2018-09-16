Dehradun woman cops at 112 control centre get ‘obscene calls’

Integrated emergency helpline number 112, launched a few days ago, is meant to address emergency situations related to police, fire and ambulance services.

Some unidentified callers, however, are using the number to hurl abuse at woman police personnel responsible for taking calls. First such call was received at the helpline number’s control room in Dehradun on September 12.

“We were taken aback thinking how can one dare to do that knowing he was speaking to police personnel in the control room,” a woman police officer deployed in the control room said on condition of anonymity.

“After receiving the call, when he started using foul and obscene language, we warned him not to do that as it could land him in trouble. However, he didn’t listen and we had to disconnect the call. After some time, he again called and did the same thing. It was then we decided to lodge a complaint in the nearby police station,” she said.

During initial investigations, it was found that the call was made from Bageshwar district.

Inspector General (information technology development agency) Amit Sinha confirmed the incident.

“The incident happened initially after which we tracked down the caller. As it is the first such incident, we just warned him as deterrence,” he said

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 05:54 IST