Doon reports highest number of emergency cases on Holi: GVK

Dehradun district reported highest number of emergency cases in Uttarakhand on Holi, according to the statistics provided by GVK, an Indian conglomerate dealing with diverse sectors. Haridwar and Nainital districts followed the state capital in the number distressed calls.

Of the 858 emergency calls received from the entire state during the day, 282 were from Dehradun, said an official of GVK EMRI (Emergency Management and Research Institute), a wing of the company providing free emergency services in Uttarakhand.

Normally, the free emergency service provider reports 400 calls in a day, which means the number of emergency calls doubled on the festival day.

“We received over 4,000 calls (on Holi), of which 858 were emergency cases and Dehradun reported highest number of emergencies. We had deployed additional staff and made arrangements to meet the requirements for the festival,” said Manish Tinku, the state head of GVK EMRI.

Of 422 patients reported in all the cases, 408 were taken to hospital, three were given first-aid and remaining patients were provided immediate medical relief, he said. There were total 115 injury cases and 126 pregnancy cases that were also attended on Holi, he added.

Praising the efforts of GVK, former health director HC Bhatt said, “The emergency service is a lifeline in hills where the government medical health services are poor.”