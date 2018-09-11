Drunk man attacks brother’s family with acid in Uttarakhand, two women seriously injured

An acid attack by a drunken man on the family of his elder brother left seven people injured, two of them seriously on Monday evening in Uttarakhand’s Almora district, officials said.

Vivek Rai, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Almora, said 55-year-old Ragunath Singh allegedly went to the house of his elder brother Sher Singh in Dasou village of Petshal area in an inebriated condition and disrobed.

“In the drunken condition, he allegedly removed his clothes in front of the two daughters-in-law of the elder brother. Enraged by this, the family members of the elder brother beat him up severely”, he said.

Rai said after Raghunath Singh was allegedly beaten up, he brought acid from somewhere and threw it on Sher Singh and all other members of his family.

“Seven members of his elder brother’s family were injured, including five females and two males. The two daughters-in-law were seriously injured”, he said.

The injured include 63-year-old Sher Singh, 33-year-old Jaya Devi, 21-year-old Neema Devi, 15-year-old Kiran, 8-year-old Harish, five-year-old Chandani and 61-year-old Mohini Devi

Rai said all the seven family members were rushed to the district hospital Almora. Jaya and Neema who were in serious condition were then shifted to a hospital in Haldwani in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Rai said no side has yet lodged any complaint. “But we are investigating the matter and accordingly action will be taken”, he said.

Rai said the accused Raghunath Singh was also suffered acid injuries. Raghunath Singh was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

