Generator operator dies at Shahid Kapoor film shoot in Mussoorie

A 30-year-old man from Muzaffarnagar lost his life during the shooting of a Shahid Kapoor film in Mussoorie.

Ramu, working with a generator company in Premnagar area of Dehradun, died on Thursday at a five-star hotel in Mussoorie where the shooting of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is taking place.

He was part of the crew responsible for the checking and functioning of the generator being used in the shoot.

“Ramu was checking the oil in the generator when the muffler he was wearing got caught in the fan of the generator and he got pulled in it as well. He was taken to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he was declared dead. His family members have been informed about it,” a police officer said.

The hotel authorities however denied any such incident taking place in their premises.

Kabir Singh, jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, is a remake of Vanga’s Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Director by Sandeep Vanga, the film has Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

The film, scheduled to be released on June 21 this year, focuses on the title character. Singh is an alcoholic surgeon with anger-management issues who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover marries someone else.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 22:00 IST