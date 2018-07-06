HC orders safety audit of all Uttarakhand roads, wants it done within one month

The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday directed the government to undertake a ‘road-safety audit’ across state within one month and ensure remedial measures for checking roads accidents.

The order comes six days after an overloaded private bus fell into a gorge in state’s Pauri district killing 48 people and injuring 12 others.

A single bench of Justice Rajiv Sharma also ruled that the display of designation or description of office and unauthorized emblems on government and private vehicles be banned. “Writing of words like high court, army, police, journalist on private vehicles is also prohibited forthwith. This direction be implemented within 72 hours,” the order issued to the government through transport secretary said.

Disposing of a petition filed by one Arun Kumar in 2011, the bench also directed the transport secretary to establish 73 enforcement teams — one for each tehsil — over and above the existing teams to enforce the implementation of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It also directed to install speed governors in every transport vehicle within a period of three months on ‘route specific’ basis.

To check drunken driving, HC directed the state government to provide the transport department at least 100 breath-analyzers within one week.

The court ruled that all the drivers and conductors throughout Uttarakhand should be in prescribed uniform. It also directed the state government to construct parapets, crash barriers and erect sign boards on all the 1000 vulnerable road accident points within three months.

The court also directed the transport department to register FIRs against the violators involved in over speeding, overloading, and use of mobile phones while jumping the red-light. “Transport department is authorized to seize the mobile phones temporarily for a period of 24 hours after issuing a valid receipt,” the order said.