In two months, 60 deaths on roads in two Uttarakhand districts

Road accidents in Uttarakhand have reached an alarming number with 1,000 deaths per year. Around 60 people have died in Dehradun and Haldwani this year so far. Several measures are being taken to curb the rising number of accidents, the traffic department said.

As per the information provided by the police headquarters, in 2015, 913 people died in road accidents in the state. The number climbed up to 962 in 2016 and 942 in 2017. After almost two months in 2018, the number of deaths in Dehradun and Haldwani are at 30 each, pointing to the severity of the problem. The number of deaths in major cities in Uttarakhand have been more than that in rural areas.

Dehradun accounted for 143 deaths in 2005, 139 in 2016 and 143 in 2017. Nainital reported 75 deaths in 2015, 100 in 2016 and 112 in 2017. But the maximum deaths occurred in US Singh Nagar district with 254 in 2015, 253 in 2016 and 251 in 2017. Haridwar stands next with 207 deaths in 2015, 212 in 2016 and 194 in 2017.

Deputy inspector general of police traffic Kewal Khurana, said, “More number of vehicles in Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar and Dehradun, non compliance with rules, abundance of educational institutions where some students indulge in overspeeding are some of the main reasons for more accidents in these places.”

He pointed out that several measures are being taken to bring down the number of road accidents. These include deployment of more alcometres, vigil around educational institutes, cancellation of licenses for overloading of vehicles, promotion of public transport, enforcement of helmets for two wheeler riders and extra precaution in industrial areas.

Social activist Dushyant Mainali said that people will have to be made aware of traffic rules to check the soaring number of road accidents.