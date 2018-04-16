Inmate runs away from Nari Niketan, search on

Police are searching for a hearing impaired inmate, who has run away from Nari Niketan in Dehradun, police said on Monday.

The 30-year-old inmate climbed up a 12-foot-wall with the help of buckets and fled on Sunday afternoon, the police said. About an hour after other inmates realised her absence and informed Nari Niketan superintendent Meena Singh, who then informed the police about the woman’s escape.

“We have alerted our police stations and officers and trying to track her,” said Nivedita Kukreti, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Dehradun.

This is not the first time an inmate has run away from the shelter home, located at Mothrawala Road, near Doon University. In November 2015, an inmate escaped with the help of staff. In March 2015, another inmate broke out at night. In 2012, three others ran away.

In December 2015, two inmates of the women’s shelter home died, reportedly due to malnutrition and lack of medical care and nutrition, while several others were hospitalised. The same year, a rape case was revealed at the shelter home in which involvement of the employees was reported.

Similar situation prevailed at the Children Home in Dehradun, from where five inmates ran away in December last year and one inmate escaped in February this year. Meena Bisht, the district probation officer, reported the matter to the police. There are nearly 100 inmates at the centre.

The state women commission had earlier demanded to take up the shelter homes in Uttarakhand, which are presently looked after by the social welfare department.