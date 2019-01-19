Ram temple will be built when Congress comes to power: Harish Rawat

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has said that a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya only when his party comes to power at the Centre, drawing a sharp reaction from Uttarakhand leader of opposition Indira Hridyesh.

“If it is so, then the Congress could have built a Ram temple when it was in power for 10 years,” Hridyesh said on Friday, reacting to the former Uttarakhand chief minister’s Thursday statement in Pauri.

Clarifying his stance, Rawat said, “I had said that an environment of constructing Ram Mandir would be created in the country if the Congress comes to power.”

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of Assam party unit reportedly made the statement on Ram Mandir while interacting with media persons in Pauri Garhwal district during his ongoing campaign, ‘Maer Mait’ (My Campaign).

“Congress would construct the temple based on the decision of the Supreme Court. The BJP would fail to construct the temple because they are ‘papi’ (sinners). They have violated maryada (dignity); those who have no regard for ethics and dignity cannot be devotees of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram,” Rawat said on Friday.

Hridyesh hit out at the statement, indicating a divide in the party. She said, “All including Muslims are in support of constructing a Ram Mandir. But one should not make a claim which cannot be fulfilled as we are not in power.”

State BJP president Ajay Bhatt said the Congress’ claim on Ram Mandir was a ploy to mislead people. “Their claim is a farce because the biggest obstruction in the construction of Ram Temple is Congress party itself,” he said.

Reacting sharply to Rawat’s ‘papi’ label on the BJP, Bhatt said, “The history of Congress is full of big crimes like implementation of emergency and anti-Sikh riots. If such a party is calling us papi, then one can just think about their mental state.”

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 11:19 IST