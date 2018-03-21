Smiles and frowns, rains bring them all

Light to moderate rain witnessed in many parts of the state on Wednesday has evoked a mixed response from farmers.

In the plains, farmers are happy that the showers have come at the right time for sowing fresh crop. Hill farmers, however, say the rain may have an adverse effect on apple, mustard and peach that had started flowering.

The meteorological department forecasted light rain on Thursday in isolated places.

Harjinder Singh, a farmer from Pantnagar in Udham Singh Nagar district, said, “The rain has come as a boon for us. We have just started sowing paddy and the showers will help the saplings.”

“I have harvested my mustard crop, but some farmers still have standing crops, which may be affected due to rain. But overall, the rain comes as a boon for farmers, at least in the Terrai belt.”

Crops like mustard, apple and peach generally flower in this month. In this backdrop, the rains can adversely affect the crops if the flowers get damaged.

“Rains are generally good for the crops. But the flowers of apple and mustard have been damaged in some parts due to the rain. The mustard are still in the flowering stage in the hills. If more rain is witnessed, the flowers may get damaged, so will be the case with peach,” said Sunita Verma, president of Vidisha Prashikshan Evam Kalyan Samiti, a women’s self-help group that works on agriculture in Chamoli.

Meanwhile, an overcast sky with rain and thunderstorm was witnessed in Dehradun throughout the day. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the lowest minimum temperature of 12 degrees was recorded in Pantnagar in the plains.

Bikram Singh, director of regional MeT centre, Dehradun, said, “On Wednesday, the rains were mostly witnessed in Garhwal region. There was also hailstorm in Dehradun and parts of Haridwar. The Kumaon region is likely to experience similar rain during night. But the weather will be clear by Thursday afternoon.”