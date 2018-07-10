Solid waste cannot be permitted to be dumped near Ganga river: HC

Stressing that solid waste cannot be permitted to be dumped near Ganga, the Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday directed the state government to set up a solid waste management plant within three months after the land is transferred for cluster of Rishikesh, Muni-ki-Reti, Swargashram Jonk , Doiwala (Dehradun), Narendra Nagar (Tehri Garhwal).

A division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Lok Pal Singh Sharma issued the directions while disposing of a PIL filed by RP Panwar in 2014.

HC noted that according to the PIL, solid waste at Muni-ki-Reti in Rishikesh is dumped barely 700 meters away from Ganga.

Muni-Ki-Reti is considered the traditional gateway for Chardham pilgrimage Tradition holds that at this place, King Bharat performed penance.

“Dumping of garbage has polluted River Ganga. Educational institutions are situated in close proximity to where the trenching ground is located at Muni-ki-Reti. The authorities concerned are remiss in the discharge of their duties. The provisions of the Municipal Solid Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 are not being complied with,” the HC order said.

The court noted that it was the “duty of the state government” to dispose of the solid waste in a scientific manner. “Solid waste cannot be permitted to be dumped near Ganga,” the HC said.

The court also directed the state government to ensure transfer of land for setting up of landfill or solid waste management plant covering cluster of Rishikesh, Muni-ki-Reti, Swargashram Jonk, Narendra Nagar and Doiwala, within three months, prepare the detailed project report for establishing the plant within three months and complete its construction within six months.

According to the affidavit submitted by the government, the process for transfer of land was under consideration as far as Rishikesh was concerned, the court said.

Garbage being dumped near Garur-Ganga in Bageshwar district: HC

In another PIL filed by advocate DK Joshi regarding disposal of bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste in open at Garur town of Bageshwar district, the high court directed the state to grant necessary permission for transfer of land for setting up of trenching ground within three months.

Disposing of the PIL, the division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Lok Pal Singh Sharma also directed the nearby village panchayats not to permit dumping of any garbage adjacent to Garur-Ganga river. “The State government is also directed to prepare the DPR and if necessary, DPR for a cluster of Bageshwar and Garur town be prepared”, the HC order said.