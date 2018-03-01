Special officer to look into disputes related to Lalkuan-Haldwani highway

Looking into the issues delaying construction work on the highway from Lalkuan to Haldwani, government has appointed a special land acquisition officer (SLAO).

“The land ownership issues will be investigated and the SLAO has been asked to look into the matter on priority basis,” Nainital district magistrate Deependra Chaudhary said.

The highway from Lalkuan to Haldwani is being widened. The road stretch is part of the highway from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh to Kathgodam in Haldwani, which is being made four lanes for better commuting from Delhi to Nainital.

However, some people whose lands have been acquired for the highway widening have been demanding compensation at the present circle rates. Some others have alleged their land has been claimed by the railways, despite they being in possession of “appropriate documents”.

AP Vajpayee, the subdivisional magistrate of Haldwani, said the four-lane work on the Lalkuan-Haldwan highway stretch is likely to start in November. There are issues related to three-km stretch from Gorapadao to Halduchaur, where people are saying that the road width be kept at 45 metres in place of 60 or 65 metres, so that less of their land is taken. Some of the people have also claimed that their lands have been shown to be the property of Railways. “We have asked the SLAO to look into the land records and sort out the matter at the earliest,” Vajpayee said.

Ramesh Joshi, a farmer from Beripadao area that falls on the highway stretch, said they are demanding that they be given compensation at the present land circle rates and not on the basis of those prevailing in 2016.