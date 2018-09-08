Student union polls held peacefully in Uttarakhand, ABVP sweeps DBS college

Students’ union elections in 101 government and 50 degree colleges, and five universities in Uttarakhand were held peacefully on Saturday. Polling was done through paper ballot system.

For the first time in the state, students’ union elections were held on the same day in both Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

In Dehradun, elections were carried out without untoward incidents in DAV PG College, DBS PG College, MKP PG College, and Shri Guru Ram Rai (SGRR) PG College. There was a heavy deployment of police force in all the four colleges.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS, swept the DBS College polls in Dehradun. Mandeep Singh from the organisation was elected as the president. Shruti Chauhan and Shivam Joshi were elected as vice president and general secretary, respectively. Both the candidates contested independently but had ABVP’s support. They joined the ABVP after winning.

The posts of university representative (UR), treasurer and joint secretary were also bagged by ABVP candidates Rohan Joshi, Ajay Negi and Amit Singh Chauhan, respectively. In DBS College, 939 votes were cast against a total of 1,524 students, bringing the poll percentage to 61.6%.

DAV, the biggest college in Garhwal, recorded 55.6% polling. A total of 3,363 votes were cast in the college where the student strength is 6,049. Counting will take place in DAV on Sunday.

MKP PG College for women saw a low turnout. Election officer of the college Tushti Maithani said 38% students turned out to vote.

Independent candidate Pravind Gupta was elected as the president of SGRR PG College, bagging 550 votes out of 879. Mohamad Asif from the National Students Union of India (NSUI), a wing of the Congress, and independent candidate Akmal Ali were elected as the vice president and general secretary, respectively. The other three seats in the panel were also bagged by NSUI candidates. Election officer Pradeep Singh said the college recorded the highest polling percentage in recent years, with 69.2% students coming out to vote.

In Kumaon, voting took place in all 42 colleges. MB PG College, biggest college of the region with 9,461 students, recorded 33.8% polling. DSB College of Nainital witnessed 59% turnout whereas PNG College in Ramnagar recorded 68.9% voting. LSM College, Pithoragarh and SSJ College, Almora recorded 51 and 50% polling, respectively. In Champawat, 68.9% students of Government College turned up to cast their votes.

In the elections at Kanya Gurukul, girl student wing of Gurukul Kangri University, Neha Kaushik has been unanimously elected as president of the student union. Rakhi was elected as vice president, Manisha Bajaj secretary, and Chanchal Tanwar as treasurer. University vice chancellor Prof DK Maheswari said all the newly elected office-bearers were given oath of pledge with performance of Vedic rituals.

Registrar Dinesh Bhatt and Kanya Gurukul coordinator Dr Sangeeta Vidyalankar apprised the new office-bearers about their responsibilities. At DAV College, Roorkee, Nidhi Pawar was elected as president of the student union.

At Shri Sanatan Dharm Prakash Chand Kanya PG College, Kaushar Jahan was elected as president, Nur-e-Daksh as vice president and Chetna as secretary. Principal Archana Mishra gave oath to the newly elected office-bearers.

At Shravan Nath Muth Jawahar Lal Nehru College, students under the NSUI banner opposed the cancellation of student union election. Students staged a sit-in at the city magistrate office, alleging that local BJP political leaders pressured the college principal to cancel the elections.

Polling percentage at colleges:

DAV PG College, Dehradun - 55.6%

DBS PG College, Dehradun - 61.61%

MKP PG College, Dehradun - 38%

SGRR PG College, Dehradun - 69.2%

MB PG College, Haldwani - 33.8%

DSB College, Nainital - 59.16%

PNG College, Ramnagar - 68.9%

LSM College, Pithoragarh - 51%

Government College, Champawat - 68.9%,

SSJ College, Almora - 50%

