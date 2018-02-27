Three more government teachers found with fake certificates, number swells to 27

The Special Investigative Team (SIT), probing into the irregularities in appointment of teachers, has found three more government teachers with fake certificates in Haridwar. With this, 27 such cases have been exposed in Uttarakhand in last 10 months.

SIT in-charge Shweta Chaubey said that the teachers — Shaukinda Kumar, Poonam Singh, and Vimal Kumar — posted at government primary schools at various locations in Haridwar district had submitted BEd degree certificate issued by Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University in Uttar Pradesh.

On SIT requet, the vice-chairman of the university constituted a committee to check the veracity of the degrees. The committee found that the degrees were fake. When the teachers came to know of the investigation, they wrote a fake letter to SIT on behalf of the committee stating that the said “three teachers were enrolled at the university and there was no further need of investigation”.

Chaubey pursued the matter personally and found that the degrees were counterfeit. She has written to the government and director general (DG), school education, to take legal cognizance of the matter. “To block our investigation, they wrote a fake letter giving themselves a clean chit,” Chaubey said.

The SIT has till now exposed 27 cases of teachers using fake degrees, and false domicile or caste certificates to secure job. Of these, the education department has taken against 14 teachers.

School education minister Arvind Pandey had constituted the committee to expose teachers with fake degrees. He asked the SIT to investigate the appointments made after 2016. The SIT had, however, received over 150 complaints on which it is working. “We are first dealing with complaints. Once we finish them, then we will start investigating all appointments done after 2016,” Chaubey added.