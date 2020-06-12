Uttarakhand approves Comprehensive Mobility Plan for 3 cities including Dehradun

dehradun

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 12:29 IST

The Uttarakhand government has approved the Comprehensive Mobility Plan of the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Project, clearing the way for ropeway projects in Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar to ease traffic movement.

In a meeting of the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) on Thursday, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat gave the approval for the project. According to officials, a detailed project report for the rope-way system is being prepared with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for Dehradun city.

The state government also approved the project for the construction of Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) in Haridwar city along with the construction of Metro Light in Haridwar-Rishikesh and Nepali Farm-Vidhan Sabha Corridor.

Jitendra Tyagi, managing director of Uttarakhand Metro Rail gave a detailed presentation on Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh MetroLite System during which he shared information about the route plan study for the metro project from Haridwar to Rishikesh, Dehradun to Nepali Farm.

In December last year, Uttarakhand had signed a contract with DMRC for the ropeway projects. A first instalment of Rs 43.30 lakh was also given to DMRC at that time.

State urban development minister Madan Kaushik , who had signed the contract, had said that once completed, the ropeway system will ease the traffic problems in Dehradun.

“Till date, the ropeway system is not being used as a mode of mass transport at any other place in India. Dehradun will be the first city to adopt this system,” said Kaushik.

Two routes have been proposed for Dehradun city – the first from Forest Research Institute till Rispana Bridge via Clock Tower and the second one from ISBT till Madhuban Hotel via Clock Tower. The ropeway will have a carrying capacity of around ten passengers.

In Haridwar, Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) or pod-taxis will be started and for Rishikesh light metro transit will be established for connecting Dehradun and Haridwar. The projects will cover around 20 to 25 km and likely to cost up to Rs 2200 crore.