e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand govt to provide special kits for pregnant women, newborns

Uttarakhand govt to provide special kits for pregnant women, newborns

Under the soon to be launched programme of its women and child development department, the government aims to promote proper nourishment.

dehradun Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:45 IST
Kalyan Das | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Kalyan Das | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (HT Photo)
         

Uttarakhand government will soon launch Saubhagyavati Yojana under which it would provide special kits with essential items for “proper care and nourishment” of pregnant women and newborns in the state, said officials on Saturday.

Under the soon to be launched programme of its women and child development department, the government aims to promote proper nourishment as well as sanitisation in households with pregnant women and newborn babies.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “There will be two separate kits provided for a pregnant woman and her newborn under the programme. It is to make sure that both of them are properly taken care of.”

Rekha Arya, minister for women and child development informed that both the kits will have about 7-8 items for which the budget was already sanctioned during the budget session in March.

“We have identified about 30,000-40,000 pregnant women as the beneficiaries under the programme in the first phase. They would be provided with the kits which will include dry fruits, women and baby clothes, sanitary napkins, diapers, woollen shawl, blankets, bedsheets, soaps, oil, blankets and other items,” said Arya.

She informed that the programme was “supposed to be launched earlier only but got delayed due to the pandemic”.

The CM meanwhile, hailed the initiative as an important one for the state.

“The initiative becomes important with the fact that for a healthy society, pregnant women and newborns must be well looked after,” he said.

tags
top news
India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Gill, Karthik fifties guide KKR to 164/6
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Gill, Karthik fifties guide KKR to 164/6
India imposes provisional duty on some Indonesian steel products
India imposes provisional duty on some Indonesian steel products
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
‘I’m really disappointed’: Lara not happy with KXIP’s team selection vs KKR
‘I’m really disappointed’: Lara not happy with KXIP’s team selection vs KKR
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
Rajasthan priest’s family refuses to perform last rites, demands compensation
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In