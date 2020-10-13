Uttarakhand: Leopard that killed 7-year-old in Pithoragarh, captured

dehradun

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:23 IST

A leopard that killed a 7-year-old girl in Berinag sub division of Pithoragarh district was captured by the state forest department late Monday night, officials said.

Chandra Mahara, sub-divisional forest officer of Berinag region said, “The leopard which had created panic among locals in the area was captured in a cage installed by the forest department on Monday night. The leopard was trapped when it entered the cage looking for a piece of flesh kept inside.”

According to the forest officer, the leopard will be released in a dense forest area around 25km away from the spot it was caught at.

Also Read: 7-year-old girl in Tehri becomes fifth leopard victim in less than a month in Uttarakhand

On October 7, a 7-year-old girl was killed by the leopard outside her house in Berinag division of Pithoragarh district. She was the fourth child to have been killed in a leopard attack in less than a month.

Leopard attacks on children have increased in the past few weeks. So far, five children have been killed in leopard attacks in the state within a month’s span. On October 11, another 7-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Tehri Garhwal district. When she went to use the washroom outside her house, the animal took her away. The girl’s body was later recovered by forest officials from the nearby forest area.