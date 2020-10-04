e-paper
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand Police set up special grievance cell for Jammu Kashmir residents in state

Uttarakhand Police set up special grievance cell for Jammu Kashmir residents in state

The cell was launched on Saturday following an order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to stop incidents involving attacks, intimidation, social boycotts or harassment against the J&K residents, including students, said police

dehradun Updated: Oct 04, 2020 13:24 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand Police Headquarters in Dehradun.
Uttarakhand Police Headquarters in Dehradun.(HT Archive)
         

Police in Uttarakhand have set up a special cell in Dehradun to address the grievances of residents of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), which became a union territory (UT) on October 31, living in the hill state.

The cell was launched on Saturday following an order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to stop incidents involving attacks, intimidation, social boycotts or harassment against the J&K residents, including students, said police.

Ashok Kumar, director-general (D-G) (law & order), Uttarakhand Police, said, “The cell was set up in line with the MHA’s order to stop attacks, intimidation or other similar incidents against the J&K residents. We have appointed Mamta Vohra, additional superintendent of police (ASP), as the cell’s nodal officer.”

Kumar said, “The cell will take action against any person found involved in these incidents against the J&K residents living in Uttarakhand. The cell will safeguard the J&K residents.”

The state shared the contact details of ASP Vohra, where any J&K resident living in Uttarakhand can contact her for redressal of a grievance. Her mobile number and email id is 9412029346 and mamtavohra@gmail.com, respectively.

A delegation of J&K Students’ Association (J&KSA) had met Kumar a few days ago and pleaded with him to set up a similar cell.

Nasir Kheuhami, spokesperson, J&KSA, expressed his gratitude to the Uttarakhand Police for the launching of the cell.

“We are grateful to the Uttarakhand Police for acceding to our request and setting up a special cell for redressal of our grievances. It will be of great help as many J&K residents, including students, are living in Uttarakhand,” he added.

