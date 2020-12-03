Uttarakhand SC-ST scholarship scam: ITI director arrested over 3.46cr swindle

dehradun

The special investigation team (SIT), investigating the multi-crore scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) scholarship scam in Uttarakhand, has arrested the director of four private Industrial Training Institutes (ITI)s for allegedly drawing Rs 3.46 crore from the state social welfare department through fraudulent means.

According to the SIT officials probing the scam in Haridwar and Dehradun districts, the accused, arrested on Wednesday from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is identified as one Anil Kumar.

“During the investigation of the fraud, it was found that Kumar, the director of four ITIs including three in Haridwar and one in Dehradun, had shown fake admissions in the institutes,” said superintendent of police, Manjunath TC, who is heading the SIT.

“Showing the fake admissions, he had drawn Rs 3.46 crore from the state social welfare department as scholarship money. Cases were then registered against him, three in Haridwar and one in Dehradun,” Manjunath added.

The police officer said that Kumar had however got a stay from the high court in the case.

“The SIT, however, filed the charge-sheet in the court on June 26 this year. Soon after that, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. He was then finally arrested on Wednesday and produced before the court which later sent him to jail,” said Manjunath.

As per the directions of the Uttarakhand high court, there are two SITs of the Uttarakhand police probing the scam. One of them is headed by inspector general Sanjay Gunjyal, who is investigating the cases in 11 of the total 13 districts except Dehradun and Haridwar. The other SIT headed by Manjunath is investigating the alleged scam in Haridwar and Dehradun districts.