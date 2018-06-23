Woman bludgeoned to death in robbery; husband, daughter hurt

A 34-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death, while her husband and daughter were seriously injured by dacoits here on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Pankaj Srivastava lives in Sarveshwari colony and works as production manager in a factory in integrated industrial area in Rudrapur. On Friday night, some miscreants entered his house by cutting the grills of kitchen’s window and attacked Pankaj, his wife Aparna and one-year-old daughter Akshita with sharp-edged weapons and looted the house, the police said.

Pankaj’s elder daughter Pankhuri had gone to her maternal grandmother’s house, situated two-three km away.

The family’s maid, Shikha, came to know about the robbery first. When she came for work in the morning and rang the door bell, no one answered from inside. She noticed the damaged grills of the kitchen’s window and called the neighbours, who then alerted the police, the police said.

When police reached the spot, Aparna was dead, while Pankaj and Akshita were lying unconscious. They were rushed to a private hospital.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sadanand Date also reached the spot and gave necessary instructions to the police officials. Later, he said that Pankaj and his daughter Akshita are out of danger.

Date said that five teams have been formed to arrest the robber. Police teams have been sent to different places in the state and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

A similar incident had taken place in Panchyat Ghar area of Haldwani town in Nainital district on June 5. Bhuwan Bhatt and his wife Radha Bhatt were attacked in their house in the night with sharp-edged weapon. Two days later, Radha had succumbed to the injuries. Police are yet to solve the case even after two weeks.

Two days after the Haldwani incident, some dacoits had barged into the house of Naresh Chauhan, a marketing inspector and resident of Singh Colony in Rudrapur, and took him hostage before looting the house.

Since the modus operandi of assailants is similar in Rudrapur and Haldwani incidents, inspector general (IG) of police, Kumaon range, PS Rawat, who visited Rudrapur at noon on Saturday, has formed 11 police team to solve the cases committed within two weeks.