Work on to get UNESCO World Heritage Site tag for Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand

Adi Kailash is situated at a height of around 6000 metres and is approximately 120 km from Dharchula sub-division of Pithoragarh district.

dehradun Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:22 IST
Suparna Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
View of Adi Kailash mountain in Pithoragarh district. It is also called Om Parbat due to the visible contours of Om sign on it.
View of Adi Kailash mountain in Pithoragarh district. It is also called Om Parbat due to the visible contours of Om sign on it. (Sourced)
         

National Parks, Dehradun based Wildlife Institute is now working on a report to be sent to the Central government for getting a UNESCO World Heritage Site tag for Adi Kailash or Chota Kailash in Pithoragarh district.

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks from Uttarakhand have already been added to the list of world heritage sites by UNESCO in 1988 and 2005 respectively.

Dhananjay Mohan, director of Wildlife Institute of India (WII), said that the institute is preparing a report about the importance of the Adi Kailash area which will soon be sent to the Centre.

“We conducted a preliminary survey of Adi Kailash and nearby areas in the month of October, to learn more about the place. Adi Kailash is an important site both from the point of view of wildlife and cultural aspects. We are now working to prepare a report which will be sent to the Centre for writing to the appropriate authorities for getting a UNESCO World Heritage Site tag for it,” said Mohan.

At a distance of approximately 120 km from Dharchula sub-division of Pithoragarh district, Adi Kailash is situated at a height of around 6000 metres. It is an ancient holy site for Hindus in the Himalayas, similar to Mount Kailash in Tibet.

To reach Adi Kailash, one has to trek from Gunji village to Kuti village, near the border along Tibet in Pithoragarh district. The trek usually takes over 10 days to cover a distance of over 75 km. Adi Kailash is also known as Om Parvat as it has an impression of the Om sign.

