Home / Delhi News / 10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute anti-dengue campaign ends

10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute anti-dengue campaign ends

delhi Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:22 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday thanked residents of the Capital for their participation in the government’s anti-dengue campaign and congratulated them for the city having recorded no dengue-related death this year.

The government’s yearly campaign -- 10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute – ended this Sunday. In this campaign, Kejriwal urges residents of the city to clean their residential and office premises for at least 10 minutes at 10 am for 10 consecutive Sundays to ensure that there is no stagnant water – suitable for breeding of Aedis, the mosquito breed also responsible for the spread of chikunguya.

“The participation and support of the Delhiites in the 10-week campaign against dengue have set an example by defeating the disease for the second year in a row. Not a single dengue-related death has been reported this time. Salute to the commitment of the Delhiites, said Kejriwal.

This year, the CM had urged doctors, children, prominent personalities and resident welfare associations to endorse the campaign.

RWAs, traders, celebrities, shopkeepers, and the citizens of Delhi came forward together to successfully defeat Dengue for the second consecutive year

(ends)

