15-year-old trafficking survivor from Jharkhand dies after months of suffering

After fighting multiple diseases and wounds for months, a 15-year-old trafficking survivor, who was recently rescued from the clutches of a placement agency racket operating out of Delhi-NCR, succumbed to her injuries in her home state Jharkhand on Wednesday.

The minor, who was allegedly tortured and gang-raped multiple times, breathed her last around 3.20am at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi. The girl, who was rescued from Faridabad on January 28, belonged to the tribal Paharia community of Godda district of Jharkhand and had been staying at a children’s home in Deogarh since her return to the state.

She had jumped from the balcony of her employer’s house, where she was trapped, and had approached police with the help of a neighbour. According to a report filed by the Faridabad Child Welfare Committee (CWC) she had developed severe infections after being gang-raped by her employer and another trafficker multiple times. She was also stabbed and beaten up on a regular basis following which she had developed infection on her back and throat.

On September 24, the girl and 16 other trafficking survivors were sent back to their villages by NGO Shakti Vahini.

“Her condition started to deteriorate at the Home when she coughed up blood while vomiting. She was admitted to a nearby hospital on October 2 but when her condition didn’t improve, she was later shifted to RIMS, where four to five doctors operated on her,” the district child protection officer said, adding that the girl was suffering from bone tuberculosis, which had aggravated.

She was also suffering from mental ailment. The administration had on Tuesday planned to airlift her to AIIMS but doctors had advised that she should get first stable.

Arti Kujur, Jharkhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (JSPCR), said,“I will initiate an inquiry in the matter. She was fine when she had left from Delhi but was still dealing with the trauma.”

The minor’s family, officials said, is too poor to even arrange her burial. Her mother is speech- and- hearing-impaired, her father is an alcoholic and her brother is too young to work.

BK Goel, member, state protection child rights (SPCR), Haryana, accused the Jharkhand CWC for lapses in her treatment. “I have asked the Faridabad officials for her medical report. She was fine when she left Delhi. What happened in Jharkhand is questionable,” he said.

