154-metre high viewing box, selfie points: Delhi’s Signature Bridge opens tomorrow

After missing several deadlines, the Delhi’s Signature Bridge over the Yamuna in northwest Delhi set for inauguration on Sunday and Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has invited the general public to witness a “civil engineering spectacle”

Fourteen years in the making, the bridge will be thrown open for the public on Monday.

“From the top of the bridge, the people of Delhi will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of the city, like people can from the Eiffel Tower (in Paris). The people will be taken to the top of the bridge in four elevators with a total capacity of carrying 50 people,” Sisodia said.

Here’s all you need to know about the bridge:

*The bridge will have a 154-metre-high glass viewing box, which is double the height of Qutub Minar

* The people will be taken to the top of the bridge in four elevators with a total capacity of carrying 50 people

* The 575-metre bridge will also have selfie spots for tourists to capture their special moments.

*The bridge is being projected as India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge.

*The bridge will reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi and will be developed into a tourist spot in the second phase of its development

*Announced in 2004, the bridge was initially estimated to cost around ₹494 crore. Later, it was projected to be completed at a modified estimate of ₹1,131 crore ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, which were held in Delhi.

*But the project missed several deadlines and the cost eventually inflated to ₹1,594 crore.

*The bridge will share the burden of vehicular traffic currently borne by the Wazirabad Bridge.

