Signature Bridge set to be inaugurated tomorrow on Yamuna expressway

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday invited the general public to witness a “civil engineering spectacle” as the much-awaited Signature Bridge over the Yamuna in northwest Delhi will be inaugurated on Sunday.

The bridge will be thrown open for the public on Monday.

“We want to appeal to people of Delhi to come to the inauguration ceremony. There will get the opportunity to see how the bridge without a pillar works. It will be followed by a laser show,” Sisodia said after inspecting the infrastructure project on Friday.

The bridge is being projected as India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge and was pitched as an iconic project for the Capital.

After Sunday’s inauguration, the bridge will be finally thrown open for public on Monday —14 years after it was conceptualised. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia would be attending Sunday’s event.

The bridge will reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi and will be developed into a tourist spot in the second phase of its development, Sisodia said on Friday.

“From the top of the bridge, the people of Delhi will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of the city, like people can from the Eiffel Tower (in Paris). The people will be taken to the top of the bridge in four elevators with a total capacity of carrying 50 people,” he said.

“It will serve as a tourist destination with the 154-metre-high glass box which is double the height of Qutub Minar,” Sisodia said.

Announced in 2004, the bridge was initially estimated to cost around ₹494 crore. Later, it was projected to be completed at a modified estimate of ₹1,131 crore ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, which were held in Delhi.

But since then, the project missed several deadlines and the cost eventually inflated to ₹1,594 crore.

The bridge will share the burden of vehicular traffic currently borne by the Wazirabad Bridge.

