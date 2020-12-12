e-paper
Home / Delhi News / 2,000 patients received Ayurvedic treatment for Covid-19 in Delhi govt hospital

2,000 patients received Ayurvedic treatment for Covid-19 in Delhi govt hospital

delhi Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:44 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
         

A day after doctors from across the country protested the Centre’s decision to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform certain surgeries, the Delhi health minister congratulated one of the hospitals under it for providing “pure Ayurvedic treatment” to 2,000 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients.

“Congratulations to Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan for successfully catering to 2000 covid patients with pure Ayurvedic treatment. It is the 1st Indian Ayurvedic hospital which has treated covid patients from ages 1month-106years. I applaud the team and staff,” said the health minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet.

The hospital was one of the three designated as Covid Health Centre that admitted mild to moderate Covid-19 patients who did not need much medical intervention.

The hospital has been treating its patients with a concoction called Nagaradhi Kwath that contains three herbs, haldi milk, and Amla Churan for Vitamin C. This protocol was followed for a case control study of 1,000 patients where half received the ingredients and the other half didn’t. Another trial of 1,000 patients was conducted to test sitopaladi churna which is given to patients for common cold.

“Our patients also did some pranayama and yoga to relieve anxiety. We are yet to analyse the results of the study but there was an improvement in the condition of the patients. We are not saying that these herbs cure Covid-19, but it helps in relieving the symptoms,” said Professor Vidula Gujjarwar, director principal of Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurveda Charak Sansthan.

The institute had also done a case-control trial of Chyawanprash and found that there was no difference in symptoms in those who were given the mixture and those who weren’t.

“We are not against anyone practicing any pathy; in fact, an integrated system of Indian medicine should flourish. The problem is when the people who are trained in Ayurveda prescribe medicines or perform therapies that are allopathic. They are not trained for it and that would mean risk to the patients,” said Dr BB Wadhwa, president of the Delhi Medical Association.

