2 contract killers, hired by Mumbai bizman to kill relative in Delhi, arrested

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that the woman who was on the target list was a relative of the businessman, who hatched the plan to settle his “personal scores”.

delhi Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:38 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Delhi police arrests two contract killers in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Tuesday morning.
Delhi police arrests two contract killers in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Tuesday morning.(HT Photo)
         

The Delhi Police’s special cell team has arrested two “contract killers” after a shootout in east Delhi’s Shahdara area on Tuesday morning. The two were hired allegedly by a Mumbai-based businessman to kill two people in the national capital, police said.

One of the men suffered bullet injuries in his leg during the exchange of fire. Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that the woman who was on the target list a relative of the businessman, who hatched the plan to settle his “personal scores”.

“We are interrogating the two men to finds out details abouth the money they received. Once their claims are verified, the businessman may be arrested or asked to join the investigation,” said Yadav.

A senior officer said that the special cell team received inputs that the suspects would be coming to Shahdara area on Tuesday morning.

“We laid a trap on a road in the area. The suspects were on a bike and tried to flee when they were signalled to stop. The suspects fired at the police, we fired back in self defence,” the officer said.

The arrested men have been identified as Taj Mohammad alias Taju (21) and Liyakat Ali (48). Taj is from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh while Ali belongs to Panipat in Haryana.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 10:38 IST

