e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Delhi Police

2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Delhi Police

ccording to the Delhi Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and an Additional DCP, who were leading the force have tested positive for Covid-19.

delhi Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 08:50 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi police said both the officers are currently under home isolation.
The Delhi police said both the officers are currently under home isolation.(ANI)
         

Two of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who led the police force at the Singhu border, where the farmers’ protest is going on against Centre’s three agricultural laws, have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Delhi Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and an Additional DCP, who were leading the force have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Delhi police said both the officers are currently under home isolation. The Delhi police officers who have tested positive have been identified as Outer North Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Gaurav and Additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal, according to news agency ANI.

This comes on the 16th day of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws.

Farmer leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railways to put pressure on the government for the repeal of three farm laws after rejecting the Centre’s proposals to make amendments on Wednesday.

Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws but no headway has been made on the front.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags
top news
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Delhi Police
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Delhi Police
Farmers’ stir enters 16th day: Only God knows solution, says protester
Farmers’ stir enters 16th day: Only God knows solution, says protester
US inches towards approving Pfizer; Egypt receives China vaccine
US inches towards approving Pfizer; Egypt receives China vaccine
Strong winds improve Delhi air quality, AQI in poor category
Strong winds improve Delhi air quality, AQI in poor category
Snowfall in hills, light rain likely over parts of NW India today
Snowfall in hills, light rain likely over parts of NW India today
Farm to Facebook: Stir at borders gets online push
Farm to Facebook: Stir at borders gets online push
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In