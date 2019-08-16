27-yr-old woman falls from third floor building in south east Delhi’s Govindpuri, dies

delhi

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:46 IST

A 27-year-old woman died after she allegedly fell from the third floor of a building in south east Delhi’s Govindpuri during the early hours on Thursday. Police said a placement agency’s office is located on the third floor where the woman had been living with some other women for the past few months. Police suspect it could be suicide.

According to the police, they received a call around 3.30am on Thursday reporting that a woman had fallen to death from the third floor. A police team that reached the spot rushed the woman to a hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

The caller said that he heard a sound and when he came out to check he found a woman lying dead on the floor, police said.

“Preliminary enquiry revealed that the woman is native of Purnea in Bihar and she had come to the placement agency in Delhi to find work. The woman lived at the agency with at least 10 other women. The other women who live at the agency said that she had been recently employed as a domestic help with a family in Gurugram but had left work in a few days,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Police informed the woman’s family and her body was sent for a post mortem examination.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that no one has raised suspicion of a foul play so far. “We have also not found any suicide note. A crime and forensics team was called on the spot and the incident is being probed from all the possible angles,” he said.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 09:45 IST