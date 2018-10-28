29-year-old former boxer who had jumped bail arrested near Dwarka

A 29-year-old former boxer-turned-alleged-sharpshooter, currently a hitman associated with the Ashok Pradhan gang, was arrested on Saturday from southwest Delhi’s Mohan Garden near Dwarka by the special cell of Delhi Police. A pistol and two cartridges have been recovered from his possession, police said.

The arrested man, identified as Vicky, was a gold medalist in the junior national boxing championship organised in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, in 2009. An accused in the murder of a student of Jat College in Haryana’s Rohtak during the college elections in May this year, Vicky had jumped the interim bail, police said.

The Haryana Police had announced a Rs 50,000 reward for clues leading to his arrest. Vicky was previously arrested for his involvement in nine cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, among other serious crimes, police said.

Elaborating on his arrest, deputy commissioner of police, (special cell), Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the police had received information that Vicky and Ashok Pradhan would come near the Mohan Garden drain to meet their close aides. While Vicky reached the meeting place, Pradhan did not turn up.

DCP Yadav said there is an longstanding rivalry between absconding city gangster Jitender Gogi gang and another gang led by gangster Sunil Tillu, currently in prison. The key members of both the gangs keep on recruiting new faces in their gangs to take on their rivals.

“We have learnt that Pradhan has joined hands with Gogi gang. Pradhan has roped in Vicky to shoot sympathisers of the Tillu gang in Najafgarh area. Vicky jumped the interim bail in a murder case and was wanted by the Haryana Police.”

“Hence, Vicky was taking Pradhan’s help to allegedly threaten witnesses in the murder case so that they turn hostile. To return the favour, he promised Pradhan help in tracing Tillu’s sympathisers,” Yadav said.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 23:39 IST