35-year-old UP man flings himself in front of metro on Blue Line, dies

delhi

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:09 IST

A 35-year-old man died in a hospital on Wednesday after attempting suicide at Dwarka Mor station on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, which connects Dwarka to Vaishali and Noida Electronic City.

The man was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after he tried to kill himself by jumping on the tracks, the police said. He later died at the hospital, they added.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Twitter around noon that there is delay in services between Dwarka Sector 12 and Kirti Nagar due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. The services resumed after half an hour.

Blue Line Update



Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 12 and Kirti Nagar due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor.



Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 8, 2020

The reason for his suicide is not known as no suicide note has been found, the police said. The man belonged to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

Data shows that between January 2018 and May 2019, 25 people have attempted suicides on the Delhi Metro tracks. Between 2014 and 2018, 83 people have attempted suicides across all metro stations.

Senior officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said to control such instances, the agency has installed platform screen doors (PSDs) on all the Phase-3 metro stations. Apart from the new stations, these barriers have also been installed at busy stations such as Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Chawari Bazar and Central Secretariat.

What calls for attention is that between 2014 and 2018, the maximum number of suicides were attempted on the Blue Line (connecting Dwarka Sector 21 and Vaishali/Noida Electronic City). Of 83 suicide attempts, 32 people jumped onto the tracks from stations on the Blue Line. However, despite this trend the PSD doors are only installed at the Rajiv Chowk metro station on this line.