5 things Delhi-2041 Master Plan will have special focus on

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 09:13 IST

The new Master Plan of Delhi-2041, the vision document for the city for the next 20 years, is likely to focus on a range of issues which were not addressed in the current plan (Master Plan of Delhi-2021). It will stress on critical urban development policies, such as, Transit oriented Development, which was mentioned in MPD-2021 but couldn’t be implemented.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has roped in the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), an advisory body on urban development to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, for the preparation of MPD-2041. The two organisations are currently holding public consultations regarding the plan.

Here are the five issues which the new MPD-2041 is likely to address or have special focus on:

1.Air pollution: To address this issue, officials involved in drawing up MPD-2041 are looking at pollution and traffic data, and comparing it with advanced geographical information to get the bigger picture on what factors could be affecting air quality. The solutions could include planning for more green areas, encouraging walking by making better pavements and transit networks, and making changes that could limit or re-route the entry of heavy vehicles – one of the most prominent sources of pollution.

2.Walkability: DDA had notified the policy for ‘enhancing walkability’ in the city last year. The key features of the draft policy include time-bound implementation of area specific ‘walk plan’, a centralised city-wide monitoring system, and a ‘walk Delhi’ coordination, monitoring committee, among other measures. The focus will be on making the city, especially areas around residential neighbourhoods, markets etc, pedestrian friendly.

3.Unauthorised colonies: Last year, the Centre had initiated the process to give ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Close to four million people living in these colonies have been out of the planning ambit. The new MPD is going to focus on development of infrastructure in these colonies. DDA and NIUA recently held public consultation with the residents of these colonies to know their problems.

4.Pandemic resilience: The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live; social distancing and protective gear are the new normal now. The pandemic has put the spotlight on disaster management strategy in the master plan, which was largely about earthquakes and floods so far. Based on the learnings from Covid-19, urban planners are looking at provisions to make the city resilient.

5. Blue green policy: The plan is to revive water bodies and clean the drains and integrate it with the green areas around it so that it can be used as recreational space.