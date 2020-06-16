e-paper
50% passengers travelling from IGIA are those stranded during lockdown: DIAL

50% passengers travelling from IGIA are those stranded during lockdown: DIAL

CEO, DIAL, Videh Jaipuriar said that before the flight operations were suspended, on average 50% of the flyers would travel for leisure, around 35% to visit family and the remaining 15% for work.

Planes are seen parked at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi.
As many as 50% of the passengers travelling to and from Delhi airport, since the flight operations resumed post lockdown, are those who had been stranded, the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Tuesday.

CEO, DIAL, Videh Jaipuriar said that before the flight operations were suspended, on average 50% of the flyers would travel for leisure, around 35% to visit family and the remaining 15% for work.

Jaipuriar said that now that the flight operations have resumed after the lockdown, “fifty per cent of the travellers are those who were stranded in different places because there were no flights.”

The CEO said that of the remaining, 35% are still travelling to visit family and 15% for work.

At present, at least 25,000 - 30,000 passengers travel to and from Delhi airport every day, according to DIAL. Before the lockdown, the operator stated, the daily footfall at the airport was about 1.40 lakh passengers per day.

The CEO said that a recent survey showed that at least 90% of the passengers said they felt safe while travelling from Delhi airport because of the safety measures in place.

The CEO said they had also made arrangements to change the air inside the terminal every 10 minutes. “The rotation is six times an hour. Because of this, the temperature inside the terminal may not be very comfortable, but it ensures safety,” he said.

