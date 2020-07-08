e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 500-bedded COVID care centre opens at Delhi’s CWG village

500-bedded COVID care centre opens at Delhi’s CWG village

The centre is 1,700-feet long, 700-feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

delhi Updated: Jul 08, 2020 19:34 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Health workers during preparation work at CWG Village COVID centre, amid Unlock 2.0, near Akshardham in New Delhi.
Health workers during preparation work at CWG Village COVID centre, amid Unlock 2.0, near Akshardham in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games village.

Doctors For You, a not-for-profit organisation, supported the Delhi government in setting up the facility which is attached to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. “Inaugurated 500 bedded CWG Village Covid Care Center with CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia...My appreciation for DDMA & ‘Doctors For You’ (Volunteer group of Doctors NGO) for establishing this centre in record time of 6 days,” Baijal tweeted.

“It’s an excellent example of government-civil society collaboration. I am confident it will strengthen Delhi’s fight against Covid-19,” he said in another tweet. On Sunday, the LG had inaugurated 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre, one of the “largest” such facilities in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas here.

The centre is 1,700-feet long, 700-feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. The administration has also been acquiring banquet halls to set up such COVID care centres to cater to cases that require institutional isolation.

tags
top news
Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh
Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
Pak denying India free and unimpeded access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA
Pak denying India free and unimpeded access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule
‘It is 10% here’: Bengal CM on corruption complaints over Amphan relief
‘It is 10% here’: Bengal CM on corruption complaints over Amphan relief
2 cops arrested in Kanpur as hunt for UP’s most wanted man gathers steam
2 cops arrested in Kanpur as hunt for UP’s most wanted man gathers steam
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
Watch: 10-ft long king cobra spotted at temple in Odisha
Watch: 10-ft long king cobra spotted at temple in Odisha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In