787 fresh Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally to over 1.53 lakh; death toll climbs to 4,214

787 fresh Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally to over 1.53 lakh; death toll climbs to 4,214

Eighteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

delhi Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Migrant workers, who returned to Delhi from their native state, wait for their rapid antigen test report, at a bus terminal, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in New Delhi.
Migrant workers, who returned to Delhi from their native state, wait for their rapid antigen test report, at a bus terminal, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
         

Delhi recorded 787 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.53 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,214, authorities said.

The number of tests conducted on Monday stood at 14,988, they said.

Eighteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On Sunday, the daily cases count was 652 and eight deaths were reported.

The active case tally on Monday rose to 10,852 from 10,823 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike till date of 3,947 cases.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 4,196 on Sunday.

Monday’s bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection had risen to 4,214 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,53,367. The positivity rate on Monday stood at 5.2 per cent while the recovery rate was over 90 per cent, as per the bulletin.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 10,551 are vacant.

Also, 3,423 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission flights and bubble flights, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,38,301 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 5,552.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Monday stood at 10,882 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 4,106, in all adding to 14,988, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 13,17,108.

The number of tests done per million, as on Monday was 69,321, it said.

On Monday, the number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 557.

