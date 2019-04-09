8 months after hunger deaths, NHRC asks for report on ration card status

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Delhi government asking it to submit a detailed report on the status of applications of the 30-odd families in east Delhi, who were reportedly promised ration cards, after three minor girls living in the same building died of starvation eight months ago.

The commission issued the notice to chief secretary, Vijay Dev, taking cognisance of an HT report published on April 8. The chief secretary’s office confirmed it had received the notice.

The commission’s report reads, “Reportedly, after the death of the three minor girls, the Delhi government had promised ration cards to all those who lived in the building. The government must submit a report on the action taken by the department concerned after the death of the minor girls, the present status of the applications pending for issuance of ration cards and the status of the public distribution system in the area.”

The rights body has also asked the government to submit a response, within four weeks , on why the area was deprived of basic amenities and garbage was being dumped near the residential area.

The human rights body also noted facts mentioned in the HT report that most people residing in the area have Aadhaar cards issued on their village addresses, and the officials concerned told them to get the address changed to apply for ration cards, for which they were additionally asked to pay.

Hindustan Times had reported that the state government, after the deaths, had assured the families of ration cards so that they could avail benefits under the National Food Security Act, 2013. Most residents of the building are migrants working as daily-wage labourers.

Ankita M Bundela, commissioner, food and civil supplies department, Delhi government, said, “Food security is a serious issue. The Central government is working on a portability scheme for ration cards where beneficiaries will be able to procure ration anywhere in the country with the same card. The scheme is in the process of being implemented.”

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 06:29 IST