86-year old Delhi resident shines a ray of hope in these grim times by defeating Covid 19

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 10:59 IST

“Jo dawaai dene vala hai, theek karne vala hai, voh paramatma hai. Janm aur maran uske haath mein hai, insaan ke haath mein nahi hai (The supreme power is the one who gives birth and takes life. This is something that we mere mortals don’t have any control over),” says Vishnu Bhagwan Chopra. At 86 years of age, Chopra has not only battled Covid-19, but inspired the world by defeating the virus with his sheer willpower.

Towards the end of April, Chopra started having complications with his breathing, so his family decided to get him tested for coronavirus. The test results came positive on April 30 and he was admitted to RML hospital for a little over a fortnight. At first, he was in disbelief. “Main hairaan ho gaya kyuki main baahar gaya hi nahi tha. I was admitted in the ICU of RML hospital. It was clean and my treatment began. They gave me nutritious meals on time, and the quantity was more than enough for me,” he says.

But despite the treatment, his results continued testing positive. He was shifted to MD City (Maha Durga Charitable Trust) Hospital in Model Town, which had been turned into a Corona-specific hospital. “I was put in an isolated ward and was very well taken care of. I don’t have any complaints with the way the doctors, nurses and my family have taken care of me,” says the octogenarian.

Finally, on May 24, after almost a month, his test came negative. He is at home now and recovering well.

“I am on my last leg, and I believe in chanting the lord’s name. Prabhu ka naam bahut bada hai; vohi ek dawaai hai (The lord’s name is very powerful; it’s a medicine). I don’t know if I have willpower. It is He who gives willpower. It is my children and my family who give me strength. They help me move my muscles and massage me, give me my medicines on time and keep telling me to eat,” he says.

The staff at MD City Hospital, Model Town, gave him a cheerful farewell.

Dr Nikhil Makhija, Radiologist at MD City Hospital, says, “Coronavirus is a new disease for everyone, so whenever there is a positive case, a state of panic is bound to form. The most important facet is the patient’s willpower. It is important to put the patient at ease. When the patient is calm, 50% of the battle is won. In his case, despite his advanced age, he was very cooperative. That helped in his recovery. The efficacy of the medicines increases if the patient has the will. In addition to medical care, we have to give them emotional and mental care,” he says.

When Chopra was discharged, the staff gave him a cheerful farewell, applauding as he was being wheeled out. “One thing that often gets sidelined is the staff. They get into this knowing full well that they are exposing themselves to the virus. It is important to keep them motivated and boost their morale. These are small instances and events that we do to keep the spirits up,” shares Dr Makhija.

