AAP’s campaign for statehood from March 10

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to start a door-to-door campaign from March 10 to demand full statehood for Delhi.

The party on Tuesday also started reaching out to the city’s women through pre-recorded phone calls assuring them of more safety if Delhi becomes a full state.

AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said the party has constituted 1,000 teams for its door-to-door campaign which it will launch from March 10.

“The party has decided to cancel the hunger strike planned by Kejriwal in view of the recent Indo-Pak tensions. But, we will go full throttle from March 10 campaigning for statehood. Around 1,000 teams will be deployed, who will hold discussions in every colony to make people aware of the limitations of the elected government and how this can be changed,” he said.

With two days to go for International Women’s Day, AAP chief, Kejriwal has devised a new way of reaching out to the women voters of Delhi. On Tuesday, several Delhiites said they received calls from unknown numbers in which Kejriwal delivers a pre-recorded talk on safety for two-minutes. “I am Arvind Kejriwal, your own Chief Minister speaking – Namaste – how are you? I am extremely worried about women safety in Delhi and I want to talk to you for two minutes about this,” the CM says in his call. The CM in his message talks about why the Delhi police are not listening to the people because it is directly under the Centre’s control. “When Delhi will be a full state, the police will be under the control of your own elected chief minister, and then they will have to listen,” Kejriwal is heard saying in the call.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 01:10 IST