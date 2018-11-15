After cancelled concert, AAP’s Delhi govt sends a message with invite to Carnatic singer Krishna

A day after Carnatic singer TM Krishna’s concert in the national capital was cancelled by organisers citing ‘urgent engagement’, the Delhi government sent out an invite to him, offering to host him on the same day he was supposed to perform.

Krishna was scheduled to perform during the two-day ‘Dance and Music in the Park’ festival at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri on November 17 and 18. The event, organised jointly by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and cultural body SPIC-MACAY, was postponed allegedly after trolls targeted the singer, who has been critical of the government. AAI had cited ‘some urgent engagement’ while announcing postponement of the event on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the office of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s minister of arts, culture and languages, contacted him over phone with the offer of hosting him on November 17, the same day Krishna was supposed to perform.

“We are happy to host him (Krishna). We contacted him and are working on a date,” said an official from Sisodia’s department. “Our government has taken note of how artists are not being allowed to perform.”

The Carnatic singer, who had, after AAI’s announcement, offered to perform at any stage anywhere in Delhi on November 17, told HT that he has accepted the invite.

“Yes, deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s office contacted me and I have in principle accepted to perform. They are trying to organise the concert on November 17. We would know the details soon,” Krishna said in an email reply.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has an active culture department headed by Sisodia and has been organising free cultural events. A five-day Urdu Heritage fest is underway at Central Park in Connaught Place.

In October 2015, the Delhi government invited Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali to perform in the national capital after his concert in Mumbai was cancelled due to protests by Shiv Sena. The event, however, could not happen.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 17:13 IST