After protests, Jamia puts proctored online exams on hold

delhi

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 22:21 IST

Following protests over semester examinations being conducted online using the proctored method requiring laptops and computers, Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday announced that it was putting the exams on hold for the time being.

A proctored exam is one that is supervised by an approved, neutral person (a proctor) who ensures the identity of the test taker and the integrity of the test taking environment. In this case, the proctor will use the student’s webcam and microphone to monitor them.

On December 3, HT had reported that the university had decided to hold exams in proctored mode. Students’ groups had engaged in demonstrations and taken to social media to oppose the move calling it “exclusionary.” A week later, the university notified the guidelines for the exams and said that students would need laptops or personal computers to appear for the exams.

Students submitted multiple representations to the university administration asking for evaluation based on multiple assessments as done in the previous semester.

“The university has apprised the University Grants Commission of the concerns of students and the decision of the university regarding mode of conduct of examinations. The directions/guidelines from the UGC on the matter are sought and still awaited. The university shall take its decision regarding the mode of conduct of examination in consonance with the directions/guidelines received from the UGC on the matter,” controller of examinations Nazim Hussain Jafri said in a notice on Saturday.

The notice also asked students to “relax and continue with their ongoing online classes and their preparation for the examination.”

Students, however, continue to remain worried. “In a meeting held with officials on Friday, when we proposed to hold online open book exams as an alternative, the university officials said it would be held in a proctored manner. We want to wait and see UGC’s response and what the university plans to do after it,” Qasim Usmani, a final-year undergraduate student, said.

In the set of guidelines issued for the odd semester examinations beginning December 21, the office of the controller of examinations said, “Only personal computers (PC)/laptop shall be permitted to appear for examinations, not smart phones. However, smartphone with a camera may be used to click a picture of the answer sheet and upload the same on the portal.” It also said that students must ensure “uninterrupted power and good internet connectivity for the duration of the test.”

Vice chancellor Najma Akhtar, said, “When the pandemic struck, teachers used different methods of evaluation. UGC then said that examinations should be taken for final-year students and they can no longer be evaluated on the basis of assessments. We are worried that if we conduct assessments for intermediate students, it may put their academic careers at risk, if new rules are introduced. We took the decision of holding proctored exams based on data shared by other public universities and this is not the first time an institute is opting for this method.”